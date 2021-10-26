Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.65). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

LYRA opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

