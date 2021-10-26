Lympo Market Cap Achieves $10.39 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $998,960.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00214839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars.

