Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

LXFR stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. 172,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,419. The stock has a market cap of $629.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

