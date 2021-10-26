Lundin Energy AB (publ)’s (LNDNF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 982. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

