Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Lowe’s Companies worth $257,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,487. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $232.18. The company has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

