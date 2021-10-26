Loop Capital Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $110.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STX. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.57.

STX opened at $89.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after buying an additional 184,040 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after buying an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $285,699,000 after buying an additional 180,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after buying an additional 92,246 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

