Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.