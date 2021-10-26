Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $3,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.08 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $431.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

