Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 20.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 480,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

