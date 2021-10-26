Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $290,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

KHC stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

