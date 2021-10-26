LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives $2.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNSPF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$3.51 on Tuesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,100. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

