Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 41,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434,031 shares.The stock last traded at $341.20 and had previously closed at $376.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.68 and its 200-day moving average is $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

