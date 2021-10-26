Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $49.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.21. 392,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.03.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

