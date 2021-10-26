LivePerson (LPSN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.550-$-0.490 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $-2.020-$-1.900 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPSN stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

