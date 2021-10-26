Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $1,485,000.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $295.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $301.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.81.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

