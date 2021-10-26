Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

