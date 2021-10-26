Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,003.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00102540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,185.97 or 1.00061271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.83 or 0.06743320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

