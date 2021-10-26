LGI Homes (LGIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH opened at $145.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.02. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LGI Homes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of LGI Homes worth $27,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.