Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $342.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.38.

Lennox International stock opened at $304.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 197.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

