Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $135.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LGRDY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. 29,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,817. Legrand has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

