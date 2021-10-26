Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of ATRA opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

