Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,447 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 74.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $585.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.