LCX Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.35 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, LCX has traded up 128.8% against the US dollar. One LCX coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $198.61 million and $6.35 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00211820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00103661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LCX

LCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 698,631,284 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

