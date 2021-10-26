Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 27,178 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $216,180.00.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $253.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at about $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at about $3,326,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

