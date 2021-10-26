Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 31.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

