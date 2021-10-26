Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Landis+Gyr Group stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.