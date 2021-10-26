Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Landis+Gyr Group stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.
About Landis+Gyr Group
