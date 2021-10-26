Lakewood Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Lakewood Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,918,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Cushman & Wakefield makes up 2.1% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $50,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. 3,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,704. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

