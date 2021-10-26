Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 6,000 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 780,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.85. 4,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,124. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

