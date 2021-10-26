Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 300,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 846,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $12,581,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 901,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 346,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 6,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

