Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $4.55 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Upwork by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,832,000 after purchasing an additional 395,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,593 shares in the company, valued at $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $59.90. 25,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,134. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.