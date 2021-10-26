Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LKFN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

