Kush Finance (KSEED) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded 65.4% lower against the dollar. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $39,889.18 and $4.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00077224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00101596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,417.63 or 1.00069253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.48 or 0.06687804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,272 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

