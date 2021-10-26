Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

