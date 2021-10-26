Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.
NYSE PHG opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
