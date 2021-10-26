Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $135.12 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00265308 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00109762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00138103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000957 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002689 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,345,217 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

