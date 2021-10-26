KLA (KLAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $343.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.