Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €109.00 ($128.24) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.64 ($107.81).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €87.92 ($103.44) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.85. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

