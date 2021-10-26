Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNSL opened at $165.99 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

