Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 900,654 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 709.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 209,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 365.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KNTE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

