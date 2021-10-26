Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.67.

KMB stock opened at $130.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

