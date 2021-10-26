KeyCorp Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $187.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.63.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $171.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $172.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after purchasing an additional 212,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.