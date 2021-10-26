Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,381 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,156 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $75,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

