Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 262,986 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,405 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 262,986 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $14,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

CLF opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

