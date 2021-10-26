Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $78,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

