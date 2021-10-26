Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,885 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Carriage Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Carriage Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Carriage Services by 41.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE:CSV opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $48.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $783.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.