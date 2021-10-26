Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,915 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LBAI opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $930.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Several research analysts have commented on LBAI shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.