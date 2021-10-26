Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,703 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP stock opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.64 and a 1 year high of $193.17.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EGP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

