Kemper (KMPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KMPR opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. Kemper has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

