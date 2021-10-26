KBC Group (KBCSY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

KBC Group (OTCMKTS: KBCSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/20/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €73.00 ($85.88) to €76.00 ($89.41). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC's activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group's holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. "

10/11/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/8/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,053. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. KBC Group NV has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, analysts expect that KBC Group NV will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

