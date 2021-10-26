Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to report sales of $41.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $39.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $158.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $170.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $183.03 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $205.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 30,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,179. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

