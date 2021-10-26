JT Stratford LLC Buys 219 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,927. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $143.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average is $138.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.